/ / / Chemical incident at New Hampshire manufacturing facility leaves 13 hospitalized

Thirteen people were hospitalized and at least 50 others were treated at the scene following a chemical incident at a Merrimack, New Hampshire manufacturing facility Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to Spraying Systems on Daniel Webster Highway after the company received a mislabeled package of powder from a vendor, according to the fire chief.

Employees at the facility reportedly used the mismarked powder to make their product which reacted improperly, sickening dozens.

