/ / / Canadian manufacturing plant fined $70K after worker suffers critical injury

By Greg Davis for Global News

A Cobourg company has been fined $70,000 after an employee suffered a critical injury in a workplace accident in February 2018.

In a Cobourg provincial court, Belden Canada Inc. pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that a safety measure was carried out.

The company, located on Willmott Street, produces and sells connectivity and networking products.

