/ / / Broken PG&E equipment found close to where Sonoma County wildfire sparked

There was a problem at a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. transmission tower near where a wildfire started Wednesday night in Sonoma County around the same time the blaze sparked, a report says.

PG&E said it became aware around 9:20 p.m. of a transmission level outage in the Geysers area, according to a report the utility filed Thursday morning with the California Public Utilities Commission in response to the Kincade Fire.

"This tower is 43 years old, which is pretty common in the industry -- that's not an old tower," said PG&E CEO Bill Johnson at a news conference. "It has been inspected four times in the last two years."

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a PG&E worker noticed that Cal Fire had taped off the area around the base of a transmission tower. Cal Fire also pointed out a broken jumper on the same tower, the report says.

To learn more read "Report: Broken PG&E equipment seen near where Sonoma County wildfire sparked" from KCRA.