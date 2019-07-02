/ / / British manufacturing continues to suffer

The pound slid on Monday after British manufacturers suffered the sharpest fall in activity in more than six years last month.

Brexit uncertainty and global trade tensions appear to be damaging industry, while firms have also stopped stockpiling for a no-deal Brexit that never came in March.

The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), a monthly survey on the performance of 600 UK firms, slid from a 49.4 reading in May to 48 in June.

The figure fell below predictions in a recent Reuters poll of economists to the lowest rating since February 2013.

