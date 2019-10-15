/ / / Brake manufacturer to lay off 154 workers and move plant to Mexico

Haldex, a Swedish brake and suspension manufacturer for heavy vehicles, announced that it would close its production facility in Blue Springs and lay off 154 workers.

Plant operations will shift to Mexico, saving Haldex around $25 million Swedish kronor — or approximately $2.5 million U.S. dollars — annually, according to a press release announcing the move.

The company previously closed a different U.S. brake adjuster plant in 2018, moving production to India.

