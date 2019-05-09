/ / / Bowling Green-area manufacturers struggle to find workers

Manufacturing companies in Bowling Green are struggling to fill entry-level positions with permanent workers. However, the city has a current unemployment rate of 3.9%, which is lower than the Ohio state average of 4.4%.

Tim Hendricks, Vehtek Systems Human Resources Generalist, said that the rapid production growth in his Bowling Green Vehtek facility has greatly increased the need for more entry-level skilled and unskilled workers.

“The biggest area where we have available openings is our second shift, which runs from 3 to 11:30 p.m.,” Hendricks said. “It is very difficult to find skilled workers who are willing to sacrifice their evenings and work these odd hours.”

Read the full story, "Local manufacturers struggle to find workers," at bgfalconmedia.com.

How are manufacturers confronting their challenges in finding skilled labor? What are communities and institutions doing to help? Find out in the Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce podcast series: