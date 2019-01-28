/ / / Boeing's self-driving flying taxi gets off the ground in Virginia

An early prototype of Boeing’s self-driving air taxi completed its first test flight at an airfield in Manassas, Va., on Tuesday, marking what could be an early breakthrough in the company’s vision for autonomous, on-demand flight.

The 30-foot-long, 28-foot-wide aircraft successfully took off, briefly hovered over the ground and landed with a human-size test dummy inside, all of it commanded by the plane’s autonomous navigation and landing systems, according to the Chicago-based aerospace giant.

