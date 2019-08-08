/ / / Boeing CEO: Escalating production at SC, other plants not creating a safety risk

Faster production of Boeing Co.’s commercial planes isn’t leading to safety lapses, company CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday, countering claims by airlines and employees that an increased workload is leading to assembly line mistakes that are causing delays.

“Some are suggesting that productivity and safety are opposing forces, and they’re not,” Muilenburg said. “We all know that in our factories and in our airplanes, safety, quality and productivity are mutually reinforcing.”

The statements are, in part, a reaction to criticism that Boeing rushed its 737 Max plane into service despite flaws that led to a pair of crashes that killed all 346 passengers and crew. The 737 Max has been grounded since March, and some analysts predict it won’t return to the skies until next year.

