Boeing CEO admits mistake in 737 Max communication

Jun 17, 2019

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg says the company should have been more transparent with regulators and the public when Boeing discovered a safety light was not operating as designed.

In two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 MAX planes in the past year, pilots struggled to overcome a software program known as MCAS that drove the noses of the planes down. Now Boeing is working on a software update that will enable pilots to more easily control their aircraft.

Read the full story, "Boeing CEO admits mistake in 737 MAX communication," at npr.org. 

