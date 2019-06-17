Boeing CEO admits mistake in 737 Max communication
Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg says the company should have been more transparent with regulators and the public when Boeing discovered a safety light was not operating as designed.
In two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 MAX planes in the past year, pilots struggled to overcome a software program known as MCAS that drove the noses of the planes down. Now Boeing is working on a software update that will enable pilots to more easily control their aircraft.
