/ / / Bobcat to expand manufacturing plant, tripling workforce

Doosan Bobcat announced a $26 million expansion that will triple the workforce and size of the manufacturing plant.

Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America based in West Fargo, North Dakota, said expansions like the one in Litchfield will help the company meet the future needs of Bobcat dealers and customers.

When the project is completed in September of 2020, the facility will be expanded to nearly 200,000 square feet, which will more than triple the size of the current footprint.

