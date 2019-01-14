Plant Services

Blast at cement block factory in Goa leaves 9 injured

By NDTV

Jan 14, 2019

Nine workers were injured, three of them seriously, in a blast at a cement block manufacturing factory at Tuem Industrial Estate, 35 kms away from Panaji, the police said.

The incident took place around 12.15 pm on Saturday and led to a fire in the unit, they said adding that over a dozen workers were present at that time.

Pernem police inspector Sandesh Chodankar said the three workers, who suffered grievous injuries in the blast, were admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji.

