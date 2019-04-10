/ / / Bicycle design program rethinks manufacturing education

Since its earliest inception in the early 19th century, the bicycle has long been a symbol of progress, helping to advance transportation, technology, health, environmentalism, and even human rights movements throughout its more than 200-year history.

Now in 2019, the bicycle will do its part in helping the manufacturing industry progress through a mounting skills gap. That’s the hope of Minnesota State College Southeast anyway.

This fall MSC Southeast will launch its one-of-a-kind Bicycle Design & Fabrication program on its Red Wing campus, offering students a chance to learn advanced manufacturing and engineering skills while earning 60 credits toward a two-year Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree.

The Bicycle Design & Fabrication program will comprise hands-on lab courses that teach a combination of traditional and advanced manufacturing methods, including welding and machining, metallurgy, working with composites, mechanical design, CAD drafting, rapid prototyping, statics, dynamics, thermodynamics, and 3D printing.

