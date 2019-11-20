/ / / Axiom to open $20 million factory in Ohio

An automotive plastics manufacturer plans to establish its first U.S. facility in Ohio and generate at least 250 new jobs.

The Toledo Blade reports that Axiom Group Inc. will soon begin construction on a new plant near downtown Toledo with plans to open the site next year. Axiom, based in suburban Toronto, supplies thermoplastic injection molded parts to automakers.

Axiom officials said the group plans to commit significant resources and technologies into its new U.S. operations and cited northwestern Ohio’s transportation advantages and labor pool in its decision.

