/ / / Automobile parts manufacturer exposed employees to caught-in and crushed-by hazards

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited automobile parts manufacturer Donghee Alabama LLC and two staffing agencies – J & C Enterprise LLC and Jian Enterprise LLC – for exposing employees to safety hazards at its facility in Auburn, Alabama. The companies collectively face $145,438 in penalties.

OSHA cited Donghee Alabama LLC for willfully exposing employees to caught-in and crushed-by hazards by requiring them to operate machines with non-functioning safety laser scanners. These scanners are designed to prevent employees from placing their bodies inside dangerous zones during the operating cycle. OSHA conducted the inspection in conjunction with the Regional Emphasis Program for Safety Hazards in Auto Parts Industry.

OSHA also cited the two staffing agencies that provided employees to work at the manufacturing facility, for exposing their workers to hazards from operating machines with non-functioning light curtains and laser safety scanners.

