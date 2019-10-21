/ / / Auto parts manufacturer faces $140K fine from OSHA after employee suffers partial finger amputation

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Strahle + Hess USA Inc. for exposing employees to amputation hazards at the company’s Auburn, Alabama, facility. The auto parts manufacturer faces $140,554 in penalties.

An employee suffered a partial finger amputation while attempting to remove material from a lamination machine. OSHA cited the manufacturer for allowing employees to operate machinery without proper guarding, and for failing to develop and train employees on lockout/tagout procedures to control hazardous energy, lockout energy sources, and notify OSHA within 24 hours of the employee’s hospitalization, as required by law.

OSHA conducted the inspection in conjunction with the Agency’s National Emphasis Program on Amputations and Regional Emphasis Program for Safety Hazards in Auto Parts Industry.

