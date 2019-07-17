/ / / At this Kentucky community college, joining forces for Industry 4.0 workforce development

Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC), a recipient of a $2.85 million-dollar grant from the Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative (KWRSI), has invested in a state-of-the-art innovation lab to prepare students for the future of work by giving them a real-world glimpse into advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 careers.

At the center of the innovation is Festo Didactic's Cyber-Physical (CP) Lab. The simulated Smart Factory includes integrated logistics, communication, mechatronics, robotic assembly and troubleshooting capabilities. The lab also utilizes material handling robots with infrared vision capability for advanced robotic training.

Read the full story, "Festo Didactic and OCTC Join Forces on Industry 4.0 Workforce Development," at newson6.com.

See also: