/ / / At Excel Industries and others, the costly aftermath of a workplace shooting

It’s been more than three years since the shooting at the Excel Industries’ factory in Hesston, Kansas left three dead and 14 injured, but Joseph Swain can still recall where he was every second while it was taking place.

While more than 300 people are intentionally shot dead in their place of work each year, thousands of others, like Swain, have survived a workplace shooting. These incidents can last anywhere from a few minutes to hours, but can leave a lasting impact on the workforce.

“There are days I am just like: Why didn’t we do more?" Swain said. "Why didn’t we lock the door? Why didn’t we do something?” he asked. “What I wrestle with the most is just: What we could have done to stop it, or to slow it down, or to do something?”

