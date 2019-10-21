/ / / As GM workers weigh tentative agreement, how likely is it that Ford will see a strike, too?

As General Motors waits to see whether 46,000 factory workers will vote in these next few days to approve a tentative contract agreement with the UAW and end a strike entering its sixth week, labor experts and a source with knowledge of the negotiations say Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles remain vulnerable to strikes.

“We don’t know whether they’ll have a strike or not. That’s still possible,” said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor.

“Once the pattern is established at GM, when the contract is ratified, Ford and FCA pick it up and start crafting their own language. There could still be a strike at either one of those companies," she said. "Just because there was a GM strike does not mean the other two are off the hook.”

Read the full story, "Ford, Fiat Chrysler still face strike risk after UAW-GM deal," at freep.com.