/ / / Are jobs in infrastructure more important than jobs in manufacturing?

By Louis Uchitelle for The New York Times

Manufacturing is not shrinking in the United States.

Quite the contrary, production is growing, and it appears that corporate America — and corporate Europe and corporate China for that matter — intends to put even more factories in this country.

But jobs in manufacturing are another matter. Unlike big infrastructure projects, which are under discussion between President Trump and Democratic leaders of Congress, manufacturing is unlikely to be capable of producing a great deal of additional employment.

Here’s why.

To learn more, read "Manufacturing Can’t Create Enough Jobs. Infrastructure Can." from The New York Times.