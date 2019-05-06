Plant Services

/ / / Are jobs in infrastructure more important than jobs in manufacturing?
Manufacturing Jobs

Are jobs in infrastructure more important than jobs in manufacturing?

By Louis Uchitelle for The New York Times

May 06, 2019

Manufacturing is not shrinking in the United States.

Quite the contrary, production is growing, and it appears that corporate America — and corporate Europe and corporate China for that matter — intends to put even more factories in this country.

But jobs in manufacturing are another matter. Unlike big infrastructure projects, which are under discussion between President Trump and Democratic leaders of Congress, manufacturing is unlikely to be capable of producing a great deal of additional employment.

Here’s why.

To learn more, read "Manufacturing Can’t Create Enough Jobs. Infrastructure Can." from The New York Times.

Get breaking industry news delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up for the daily Plant Services Smart Minute newsletter.


Show More Content
 