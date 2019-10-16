/ / / Arcing electrical lines prompt evacuation of manufacturing plant

Malfunctioning electrical lines raised concerns about a potential fire at a Temecula manufacturing plant Tuesday, prompting an evacuation. Officials later said there was no fire.

The hazard was reported about 1:10 p.m. at a facility in the 46700 block of Rainbow Canyon Road, just east of Interstate 15, on the south edge of Temecula, according to the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

Transmission lines were arcing, causing smoke to rise from circuits at the location, leading administrators to evacuate the complex, the agency reported.

