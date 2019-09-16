/ / / And then there were three: Another downstate Illinois coal plant to close

Another downstate power plant is closing.

The nearly 60-year-old E.D. Edwards coal-fired plant, located near Peoria, will shutter by the end of 2022 under a settlement between owner Vistra Energy and plaintiffs the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Respiratory Health Association, they said today in a joint announcement. Those organizations sued in 2013 to force the plant to abide by federal limits on soot emissions. A trial had been scheduled for this fall.

About 70 people work at the plant, which generates up to 585 megawatts, enough to power about 600,000 homes. News of the closure follows Irving, Texas-based Vistra’s announcement last month of a decision to close four other downstate coal plants, costing 300 jobs.

