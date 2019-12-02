/ / / Analyst: Big data can help airlines cut costs by $10 billion by reducing unplanned downtime

How much could data analytics really reduce airline costs, especially MRO costs? Diogenis Papiomytis, global director of Frost & Sullivan, summarized the results of his company’s recent study of this question.

The world’s carriers currently have about $74 billion in annual inefficiencies spread across technical operations, flight operations and network operations, the F&S exec estimates. Network operations account for the largest share of excess spending or revenue losses, about $36 billion. Technical operations, or MRO, comes second with about $26 billion in waste.

Airlines now generate about 13 thousand petabytes of data, yet only about 1.5% of this data is currently recorded and analyzed, Papiomytis estimates.

Read the full story, "Frost & Sullivan: Data Analytics Can Attack MRO Waste," at www.mro-network.com.