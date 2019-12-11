/ / / Analysis: 40% of manufacturing workers now have a college degree

Manufacturing was once considered one of the best career options for people with only a high school degree. But a growing share of factory jobs are now going to college graduates as manufacturers upgrade their plants with robots and complex software programs.

About 40% manufacturing workers now have college degree, compared with about 2 in 10 in the early 1990s, according to an analysis from The Wall Street Journal. The shift comes at a tough time for workers with only high school degrees, with overall employment in manufacturing dropping to 9% of all U.S. jobs in 2017, from 22% in 1979.

The upshot: There are now fewer good jobs in factories for workers without a college degree, Georgetown labor expert Anthony Carnevale wrote in an October blog post. It's a trend that's expected to pick up speed, with the National Association of Manufacturers noting in a study published earlier this year that "the manufacturing industry is creating more open jobs than there are skilled workers to fill them."

