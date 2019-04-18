/ / / America's manufacturing recovery has paused

The Federal Reserve published its March figures on industrial production, capacity, and utilization on Tuesday. While the data are often noisy, manufacturing output growth seems to have stalled sometime around the end of last summer.

That is consistent with other numbers describing the U.S. economy, including consumer spending, home-building, unemployment insurance claims, and, of course, manufacturing orders.

