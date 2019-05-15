/ / / Alabama lands $110M DaikyoNishikawa manufacturing facility

Japan-based DaikyoNishikawa US will invest $110 million to open an auto parts manufacturing facility in Huntsville, AL to serve the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. assembly plant now under construction. The company will create approximately 380 jobs at the new Alabama facility, which will produce plastic automotive parts.

DNUS is the first on-site partner announced for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. (MTMUS), a $1.6 billion joint-venture assembly plant being built on a 2,500-acre site in the Limestone County portion of Huntsville.

Construction on the DNUS facility is expected to begin this summer. Once the plant begins operations to coincide with the start of MTMUS vehicle production in 2021, DNUS’s Alabama workforce will produce large resin parts such as bumpers and instrument panels.

