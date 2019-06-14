/ / / Airlines are increasingly connecting AI to their MRO strategies

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is expanding as a decision-making tool for airline maintenance teams at large fleet commercial airlines. Airlines based in the U.S., Europe and Asia have been quietly adopting AI tools in the form of intelligent agents for data modeling and simulation to the use of cognitive computing. The use of AI within airline maintenance strategies is evolving into an advanced and expanded use of predictive data analytics.

Right now, Delta Air Lines is working on adopting artificial intelligence and machine learning into its aircraft maintenance strategy. James Jackson, Delta Air Lines manager of predictive technology engineering, provided a look at how airlines are approaching the use of artificial intelligence within their maintenance strategies during an “intelligent maintenance” themed presentation at the 2019 AEEC/AMC and MMC general session.

“We want to integrate some of the more advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, natural language processing and deep learning into our predictive maintenance process. With the increased digitalization of data, we want to have our technical airplane specialists focusing more on validation rather than the aggregation and analysis of maintenance data,” said Jackson.

