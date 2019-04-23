/ / / Air Force seeks maintenance savings from innovation

The U.S. Air Force spends about 70% of lifecycle costs in sustaining, not acquiring its aircraft, according to Will Roper, assistant secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics.

Speaking to a Mitchell Institute Seminar in Arlington on April 12, Roper expressed that there were ample opportunities for maintenance savings. He estimated that at least 10% of maintenance spending and possibly up to 20% can be cut by using new tools such as more predictive maintenance, additive manufacturing and additive repairs.

Until fairly recently, the Air Force used no additive technologies and had little digitized maintenance, Roper said. “Now we are printing thousands of plastic parts and are moving to metal parts and to safety-critical parts.”

