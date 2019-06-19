/ / / AI technology improves critical crack detection in nuclear reactors, bridges, buildings

A tiny crack in a nuclear reactor, skyscraper, bridge or dam can cause catastrophic consequences. Unidentified or under-identified structural damage in nuclear reactors can be cataclysmic.

Videos captured by an automatic crack detection system can easily misidentify small scratches or welds as cracks, so technicians must review videos frame by frame. It is a time-consuming process with opportunities for human errors.

A system under development at Purdue University uses artificial intelligence to detect cracks captured in videos of nuclear reactors. The system analyzes video, frame by frame, to detect any cracks. The new system detects cracks in each video frame while the algorithm scheme is capable of tracking the crack from one frame to the next.

