Agencies looking to prepare more Hoosiers for advanced manufacturing careers
Dec 06, 2019
The Indiana Manufacturers Association and Conexus Indiana are partnering on workforce development initiatives to prepare more Hoosiers to work in the field of advanced manufacturing.
Both offer training programs to teach marketable skills to Hoosiers interested in entering the manufacturing sector.
“By coordinating outreach and joining forces on workforce development for Indiana’s critically important and dominant manufacturing industry, we are excited to partner with IMA to bring Catapult Indiana and INFAME to more Hoosiers,” said Brad Rhorer, chief talent programs officer for Conexus Indiana.
