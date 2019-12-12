/ / / AEM awards $50,000 in grants to help build the next generation of manufacturing workers

Five non-profit organizations developing the future of the manufacturing and trades workforces were awarded $10,000 each at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ (AEM) 2019 Annual Conference as part of their Next Gen Grant Program. The winning organizations focused on training for and encouraging careers in construction, manufacturing, technician service, and business and financial skills development.

“We knew there were a lot of organizations encouraging and preparing youth for careers in manufacturing and the trades,” said AEM Workforce Development Director Julie Davis. “All the same, we were still surprised by the degree of diversity and innovation in these programs, and how they are tackling genuinely challenging workforce development issues in their communities.”

This grant, in part to celebrate AEM’s 125th Anniversary, was available to qualifying organizations. In order to have been considered for the AEM Next Gen Grant, organizations must have been a registered 501(c)(3) organization engaged in outreach toward a K-12 audience, engaged with an educational organization (e.g. school district, tech school, college, etc.), and nominated by someone from an AEM member company.

To learn more, read "Association of Equipment Manufacturers Works to Build the Next Generation of Our Workforce by Awarding $50,000 in Grants to Non-Profit Organizations" from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.