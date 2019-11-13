/ / / Adidas to close both of its robot-staffed Speedfactories

Adidas is closing both of its robot-powered “Speedfactories,” abandoning a strategy aimed at bringing sneaker production closer to Western markets and reducing reliance on Asian suppliers.

The footwear giant had described the futuristic factories it opened in Ansbach, Germany, in 2017 and Atlanta in 2018 as “reinventing manufacturing.” They combined a small human workforce with technologies including 3-D printing, robotic arms, and computerized knitting to make running shoes.

But Adidas announced Monday that production at the two plants will be discontinued by April 2020 at the latest and will instead use the Speedfactory technologies to produce athletic footwear at two of its suppliers in Asia.

