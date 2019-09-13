/ / / Additive manufacturing will not erase other technologies

Amid the general euphoria about the opportunities presented by additive manufacturing, there are those who take a more level-headed view of the disruptiveness of the technology. According to Nigel Flowers, United Kingdom managing director of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, for example, injection molding and additive manufacturing are more complementary to one another than competitors.

"While we cannot knock the level of innovation happening in the 3D printing space, in reality, additive manufacturing is not the universal panacea it's made out to be. Right now, it continues to perform strongest for prototyping rather than mass manufacturing," Flowers said.

