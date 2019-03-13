Plant Services

/ / / ABB to invest $36 million, add 50 jobs in Senatobia expansion

ABB to invest $36 million, add 50 jobs in Senatobia expansion

By Jack Weatherly, for Mississippi Business Journal

Mar 13, 2019

Global manufacturing technology leader ABB announced that it will expand its advanced manufacturing operations in Senatobia two and one-half years after it began operations in Tate County.

The $36 million corporate investment will create 50 jobs, bringing to 150 of the 300 projected jobs announced in September 2016.

ABB, which is based in Zurich, Switzerland, occupied the 85,000-square-foot plant after Twin Lake Technologies closed in 2012 after failing to produce marketable solar panels.

ABB will build a 200,000-square-foot addition for full production of ABB Tmax XT circuit breakers. Other productions manufactured in Senatobia include the company’s Emax 2 Breakers, TruONE Automatic Transfer Switch assemblies and other electrical switches.

“Since 2010, ABB has invested over $14 billion in the United States, and the U.S. represents the largest market for our products,” President of the Americas for ABB Greg Scheu said.

ABB employs approximately 1,400 in Mississippi throughout its locations in Senatobia, Byhalia, Columbus and Crystal Springs.

Read the full story, "ABB to invest $36 million, add 50 jobs in Senatobia expansion," at www.msbusiness.com.

 

 

