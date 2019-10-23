/ / / ABB, Microsoft among industry players founding new Operational Technology Cyber Security Alliance

Several major tech and cybersecurity companies have joined forces for a new initiative called the Operational Technology Cyber Security Alliance (OTCSA), which aims to help industrial and critical infrastructure organizations address challenges related to OT security by providing guidance and resources.

Founding members of OTCSA include equipment manufacturers ABB and Wärtsilä, along with Microsoft and cybersecurity solutions providers Check Point Software, BlackBerry Cylance, Forescout, Fortinet, Mocana, NCC Group, Qualys, SCADAFence and Splunk. Mocana and SCADAFence specialize in securing industrial control systems (ICS).

