/ / / ABB is eliminating 120 jobs from its Southaven facility

Electronics manufacturer ABB confirmed Wednesday it is eliminating 120 jobs from its Southaven, Mississippi facility and consolidating to plants in Mexico and elsewhere in the U.S.

The news comes one day after Mississippi officials announced the company will create 50 new jobs and fill 150 previously announced jobs at an ABB facility in Senatobia. The company said the two moves were not related.

The phased-in transition at the Southaven Thomas & Betts plant is expected to be complete by July. The company said the plant consolidation will improve cost, delivery and quality to customers.

