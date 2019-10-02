/ / / 8 types of waste found in lean manufacturing processes

One of the core principles of lean manufacturing is the removal of waste within an operation. In a general sense, waste can be described as something that doesn't add value. In the context of manufacturing, waste is more accurately defined as any expense or effort spent that does contribute to converting raw materials into a completed product.

In industrial applications, waste can take many forms. While waste is commonly associated with labor, time, and material inefficiencies, poor planning, underutilized employee skillsets, and ineffective procedures can also generate waste in an industrial environment. There are typically eight types of waste found in lean manufacturing processes.

The types of wastes found in lean manufacturing can be identified by the acronym DOWNTIME, which stands for Defects, Overproduction, Waiting, Non-utilized talent, Transportation, Inventory excess, Motion, and Excess processing.

