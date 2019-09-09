60% of UK manufacturers have been the victim of cyber crime, and a third of those have suffered some financial loss or disruption to business as a result.

This is according to a new report published today by Make UK, which is urging industry to boost cyber defence investment.

The manufacturing sector is the fifth most targeted for attack in 2019, behind government systems and finance. Yet manufacturing – which has 2.6 million employees, provides 10% of UK output and 70% of business research and development – remains amongst the least protected sector against cyber-crime in Britain.

