/ / / 6 ways robotics can help close manufacturing's talent gap

One of the challenges faced by Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. in Milford, N.H., was that newly hired skilled and semi-skilled machine operators often didn’t make it through their first day. Applying robots saved the company money — around $180,000 per year — and it took people out of the equation for repetitive manufacturing tasks, like placing metal parts in machines for processing or finishing.

Part of the savings Hitchiner enjoys comes from lower rates of employee turnover, which can be costly. In one study of manufacturing companies, 43% of respondents indicated their operations were sitting at 20% turnover per year or even higher. Industrial automation can help cut down on that churn and save jobs.

