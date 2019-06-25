/ / / 50% of manufacturers experienced data breaches in the past year, report finds

The rate of data breaches continues to rise as half of the companies, in a new survey from Sikich, reported being a victim of at least one data breach during the past 12 months.

Of the 50% of respondents who said their companies experienced data breaches, 11% said they had experienced “major” breaches.

The report found that many manufacturers – especially those with revenues under $500 million – neglect key cybersecurity preparedness efforts.

Read the full story, "50% of manufacturers experienced data breaches in the past year," at IndustryWeek.com.