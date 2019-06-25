/ / / 50% of manufacturers experienced data breaches in the past year, report finds

Plant Services

By IndustryWeek

Jun 25, 2019

The rate of data breaches continues to rise as half of the companies, in a new survey from Sikich, reported being a victim of at least one data breach during the past 12 months.

Of the 50% of respondents who said their companies experienced data breaches, 11% said they had experienced “major” breaches.

The report found that many manufacturers – especially those with revenues under $500 million – neglect key cybersecurity preparedness efforts.

Read the full story, "50% of manufacturers experienced data breaches in the past year," at IndustryWeek.com. 

