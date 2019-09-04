/ / / 5 ways to celebrate Manufacturing Day

The first official National Manufacturing day was held in 2012 and has grown over 1,000% in popularity since. The event serves as a great opportunity to educate youth and future members of the workforce about all the opportunities available in industry and STEAM.

As a result of the relatively new holiday, the public perception of careers in manufacturing has changed dramatically; students who attended Manufacturing Day events in the past are reportedly 64% more motivated to pursue careers in the field, which is a huge step towards closing the rising skills gap in the industry.

If you're not sure about the best way to showcase your company for National Manufacturing Day, here are some ways to spread the word around your community.

