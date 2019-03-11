/ / / 3M commits to 100% renewable electricity across global facilities by 2050

American manufacturing giant 3M announced last week that it was committing to move to 100% renewable electricity across all its global facilities by 2050 and has started the process by switching its company headquarters St. Paul, Minnesota, to 100% renewable electricity last Friday and kickstarting the company’s efforts by bringing its total renewable electricity consumption to 30%.

“3M is flipping the switch to becoming powered 100% by renewable energy,” said 3M CEO Mike Roman on Thursday. “We are continuing to step up our leadership toward a more sustainable future – in our own operations, and in solutions for our customers.”

The move also serves to make 3M the largest company in Xcel Energy’s service area across eight Western and Midwestern states to convert to 100% renewable electricity — boasting as it does a 409-acre campus with approximately 12,000 employees spread over 30 buildings and research labs.

“We applaud 3M’s leadership in making a bold commitment to 100% renewable energy,’’ said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota. “Xcel Energy is proud to partner with 3M, because we both share a drive to innovate and a commitment to reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment.”

3M now boasts approximately 30% of its global electricity as being sourced from renewable energy sources, thanks to a 5% bump provided by the update to the company’s headquarters.

As part of the company’s commitment to 100% renewable power, 3M also announced last Thursday that it was joining the RE100 global leadership initiative led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project).