/ / / 2020 presidential campaign already a factor for Texas manufacturers

The 2020 presidential election is starting to weigh on the outlook of Texas manufacturers already nervous about trade disputes, tariffs and the tight labor market.

“The 2020 election cycle uncertainties are beginning to come into play, with several large customers starting to soften forecasts due to uncertainties in the energy and heavy equipment sectors,” one primary metal manufacturer wrote in the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ April manufacturing outlook survey. “We typically see this in every presidential cycle; however, this started earlier than anticipated.”

