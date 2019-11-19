/ / / 15 killed, 9 injured in China coal mine explosion

A gas explosion inside a coal mine in northern China has killed 15 miners and left nine injured, authorities said Tuesday.

The blast occurred Monday afternoon at a mine operated by the Feng Yan Group in Shanxi province’s Pingyao County. Rescue work was halted early Tuesday after everyone was accounted for.

The Shanxi provincial work safety administration said 11 miners escaped without injury and the cause of the explosion was being investigated. The mine, which is relatively small, had been cited last year for failure to provide adequate training for workers.

