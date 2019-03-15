/ / / 100 manufacturing plants earned ENERGY STAR certification in 2018

In 2018, 100 manufacturing plants earned ENERGY STAR certification for their superior energy performance. Together, these plants reduced their energy bills by more than $400 million, saved more than 70 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of energy, and achieved broad emissions reductions, including 4.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. The energy savings are enough to meet the annual energy needs of nearly 440,000 American households.

Gary Heminger, Marathon Petroleum Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive, celebrating the Canton Refinery's 13th consecutive ENERGY STAR certification shared, "Our accomplishments in energy efficiency and emissions reductions are part of a years-long commitment, and because it’s integral to how we conduct our business, we never consider this work complete."

