Wisconsin refinery fined by OSHA for failing to control hazardous chemicals

By OSHA

Oct 04, 2018

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Superior Refining Company LLC - based in Superior, Wisconsin - for failing to control the use and release of highly hazardous chemicals after an explosion and fire injured several employees. The company faces $83,150 in proposed penalties.

Investigators cited the refinery for eight serious violations of OSHA’s process safety management procedures.

"Ensuring the mechanical integrity of critical equipment used during the refinery shutdown operation could have prevented this incident," said OSHA Eau Claire Area Office Director Mark Hysell. "Superior Refining Company LLC has been working cooperatively with OSHA to ensure a comprehensive process safety management program is implemented at the facility before resuming production."

To learn more, read "U.S. Department of Labor Cites Wisconsin Refinery for Failing to Control Hazardous Chemicals" from OSHA.

