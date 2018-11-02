Wage growth hits 9-year high as economy adds 250,000 jobs in October
Nov 02, 2018
The U.S. economy added 250,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate held at 3.7%, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Wage growth, the key number for investors worried about Fed rate hikes, accelerated more than expected to 3.1%, the fastest since early 2009.
The economy added 32,000 manufacturing jobs as the sector deals with uncertainty and higher prices stemming from Trump tariffs and a possible escalation of the China trade war.
