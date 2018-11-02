/ / / Wage growth hits 9-year high as economy adds 250,000 jobs in October

Plant Services

By Investor's Business Daily

Nov 02, 2018

The U.S. economy added 250,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate held at 3.7%, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Wage growth, the key number for investors worried about Fed rate hikes, accelerated more than expected to 3.1%, the fastest since early 2009.

The economy added 32,000 manufacturing jobs as the sector deals with uncertainty and higher prices stemming from Trump tariffs and a possible escalation of the China trade war.

Read the full story at investors.com.

