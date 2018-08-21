Plant Services

United Technologies buys Predikto to boost predictive maintenance

By The Wall Street Journal

Aug 21, 2018

United Technologies has agreed to acquire analytics firm Predikto Inc. as the conglomerate seeks to better anticipate when jet engines and other industrial machinery might fail.

Predikto, based in Atlanta, sells a software platform that automates much of the work involved in predicting industrial equipment failure, including complex data integration and algorithm development.

Predikto’s tools will be integrated with UTC’s products and services, and will be available for use by UTC’s business units, which include jet-engine maker Pratt & Whitney, elevator manufacturer Otis and air conditioner and furnace maker Carrier.

