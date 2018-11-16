Plant Services

/ / / U.S. manufacturing output beats expectations in October

U.S. manufacturing output beats expectations in October

By CNBC

Nov 16, 2018

U.S. manufacturing output increased for a fifth straight month in October, shrugging off a sharp decline in motor vehicle production and suggesting underlying strength in factory activity.

The Federal Reserve said on Friday manufacturing production rose 0.3 percent last month. Data for September was revised up to show output at factories increasing 0.3 percent instead of advancing 0.2 percent as previously reported.

Read the full story at cnbc.com.

