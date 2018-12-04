U.S. manufacturers struggling to find workers turning to high schools
Dec 04, 2018
Across America, manufacturing companies in desperate need of skilled labor are turning to a previously untapped pool -- high school students.
The quickly growing trend is especially prevalent in Midwestern states where, though manufacturing is strong, companies are struggling to hire enough workers to maintain production levels.
"We want to get kids off on the right foot," said Jody French, the principal at Perry Central Community Schools, a rural district in southern Indiana.
Perry Central is among a small but growing number of Midwestern districts are bringing manufacturers into their high schools to train students in basic operations. The partnerships mean students leave high school with real-world experience -- and sometimes a job.
