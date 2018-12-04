Plant Services

/ / / U.S. manufacturers struggling to find workers turning to high schools

U.S. manufacturers struggling to find workers turning to high schools

By UPI

Dec 04, 2018

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Across America, manufacturing companies in desperate need of skilled labor are turning to a previously untapped pool -- high school students.

The quickly growing trend is especially prevalent in Midwestern states where, though manufacturing is strong, companies are struggling to hire enough workers to maintain production levels.

"We want to get kids off on the right foot," said Jody French, the principal at Perry Central Community Schools, a rural district in southern Indiana.

Perry Central is among a small but growing number of Midwestern districts are bringing manufacturers into their high schools to train students in basic operations. The partnerships mean students leave high school with real-world experience -- and sometimes a job.

Read the full story at upi.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 