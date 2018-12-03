Plant Services

/ / / U.S. factory activity jumps in November

U.S. factory activity jumps in November

By CNBC

Dec 03, 2018

U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in November, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), though a gauge of prices paid tumbled from a month earlier.

ISM’s U.S. manufacturing index rose to 59.3 in November from 57.7 in October, topping economists’ expectations for a reading of 57.6. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Read the full story at cnbc.com.

